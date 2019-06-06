Razer unveils $50 Kraken X gaming headset

Razer

Razer has announced a new set of lightweight wired headphones for gamers. As the new entry-level model in the company's lineup, the Kraken X will cost $50 and be available starting June 6 on the company's website.

Though Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap -- we're big fans of the Razer Blade Stealth from 2017 and this year's Razer Blade Advanced -- they're usually great. With the Kraken X, the company tones things down a bit to offer casual gamers a more affordable set of headphones.

Replacing the older Kraken Essential model, the Kraken X delivers some of the same features as its more expensive siblings, the $80 Kraken and $100 Kraken TE. The new Kraken X provides support for 7.1 surround sound (with Windows 10 64-bit) and has custom-tuned 40mm drivers and cups equipped with memory foam and leatherette rims. Razer is also releasing a version of the headphones for use on gaming consoles, which also cost $50.

Here are the full specs for the Razer Kraken X:

Support for 7.1 surround sound (for Windows 10 64-bit)

Retractable microphone

Integrated volume controls

Frequency response: 12 to 28Hz

Impedance: 32 Ohms at 1KHz

Sensitivity: 106 decibels at 1KHz

Drivers: 40mm

Connection: 3.5 headphone jack

Weight: 0.55 lbs (250 grams)