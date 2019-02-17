Razer to close its digital games store

Razer Game Store/Screenshot by CNET

Bad news for fans of Razer's digital game store, which the gaming hardware manufacturer only launched in April. As part of the company's "realignment plans," it's shutting the Razer Game Store on Feb. 28," according to an announcement on its storefront that PC Gamer noticed Saturday.

"It's been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you," the Irvine, California-based company said. "We will be investing in other ways to deliver great content and introduce game promotions through Razer Gold, our virtual credits system."

The store, first launched in the US and Europe markets and later Southeast Asia, offered exclusive game deals and discounts on peripherals.

The company will still honor any preorders made through the store. Games that have already been purchased will work, but you'll have to retrieve the Steam or Uplay product keys before the store closes.