Razer revamps Blade 15 Advanced gaming line with 11th-gen Intel, design tweaks

Razer

Stop: Don't buy that Razer Blade 15 Advanced you've had your eye on since CES. With today's Intel 11th-gen H-series announcements, Razer has taken the opportunity to revamp the entire Advanced product line with small but important design and feature updates, pricing adjustments and options along with the usual processor refreshes.

For a sense of how meaningful the updates are, I decided not to post a review of the barely 1-month-old QHD model, because Razer had already fixed some of my major design complaints and all but the RTX 3070 GPU would have been completely different by the projected June ship date for the new models. It's a fine laptop, but right now isn't the time to buy it, and the replacement model is $100 more.

For instance, with the new models, Razer has added a much-needed antifingerprint coating, improved the palm rejection on its touchpad and upgraded to a 1080p webcam. If you're keeping track, the chassis is about 1mm thinner as well, though only on the entry RTX 3060-based model. The line goes up to the Core i9-11900H processor (only on the 4K OLED model) -- though not down to the new RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti -- and includes all the accompanying upgrades, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, PCIe Gen 4 storage and Wi-Fi 6E. Like almost everyone else, Razer's also offering the 240Hz P3-gamut QHD screen instead of the 165Hz sRGB model (which I had on my evaluation unit).

Preorders begin May 17 and the systems begin shipping in June. Prices start at $2,299 and range up to $3,499.