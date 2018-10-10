CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer Raiju Mobile is a new gaming controller for Android

Crack those knuckles and get ready for a lot of PUBG.

The Raiju is a new controller designed to work with most Android phones.

On Wednesday in a Hollywood event loft saturated in green light, Razer launched a must have accessory for serious Android gamers: the Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller.

The new controller adds more functionality and accuracy to gameplay than onscreen controls can provide.

"When playing games on your phone, switching to the Raiju almost feels like cheating," said Michael Weitz Razer product marketing manager. "But it's not cheating. It's just a having a good controller."

The Raiju Mobile isn't just for the new Razer Phone 2, it will work with most Android phones via bluetooth or a USB-C plug -- there is an adapters for phones with a Micro-USB ports. You can even use the controller with a PC via USB-C or an adapter. Now when you tire of playing Fortnite on your phone, you can switch to your PC and still use the same controller.

The design of the Raiju Mobile is hybrid of the Razer Wolverine controller and the Raiju PlayStation 4 controller. Keys and thumb-sticks can be customized via an Razer Android app.

The Razer Raiju Mobile wireless gaming controller will be available later this year. Razer hasn't announced pricing.

