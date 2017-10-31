Razer is rumored to be working on its own phone, and now we may have an idea of what it'll bring to the table.

Rumors of the phone started after a report claimed that the gaming hardware company went public to help fund the device. Razer also acquired Nextbit, makers of the Nextbit Robin phone, which adds more evidence to the Razer phone case. As the company's most known for gaming laptops, folks assumed that Razer's phone would be built for gamers, but what does that mean? A now-deleted listing for the Razer phone on online retailer 3G UK may give us a clue.

The image in the listing is pretty low-quality -- it sort of resembles the Nextbit Robin -- but the alleged specs are nothing to scoff at. They include:

5.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Dual front-facing Dolby speakers

12-megapixel and 13-megapixel dual-cameras

4,000mAh battery with quick charge

8GB of RAM

64GB of storage

If these specs are in fact true, the Razer phone could have a sharp display with a superfast refresh rate, tons of RAM to support mobile games, solid battery life and specialized speakers. This could also help the phone run AR and VR games if supported.

There's no official word yet on Razer's phone, but the company has plans to unveil something big on Nov. 1. If you look closely at the event poster, you see the faint outline of what could be a phone.

Does the idea of a phone for gamers rev you up? It would be interesting to see Razer's approach in a landscape where serious gamers have had to make do with mass-market phones.

Razer did not respond to a request for comment.

[Via Android Police]