Razer Phone 3 reportedly canceled amid mobile division layoffs

The future of the Razer Phone 3 may be in jeopardy after the company laid off some staff members.

Some of the gaming-focused phone company's staff will continue to work on the Razer Phone 2, but plans for a followup device were canceled, Droid Life reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

Razer confirmed the layoffs in its mobile division in an emailed statement, which also noted that others were reassigned to other new projects. It didn't address plans for the Razer Phone 3.

"We see great opportunities in the mobile gaming space that we created with the Razer Phone and will continue to invest in this category through a combination of hardware and software initiatives," a spokesperson wrote.

"We are working on new exciting mobile projects and will share the news when we are ready. The Razer Phone 2 will continue to be on sale and we are committed to supporting it with the latest updates and features."

The company also recently announced that its digital game store, which opened last April, would close at the end of February.