CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Razer Phone 2 comes to AT&T this week for play on installment plan

Only AT&T will let you buy the $800 phone for as little as $27 a month.

razer-phone-2-8179
Josh Miller/CNET

Razer recently launched the second-generation model of its gaming phone, the Razer Phone 2, available for $800 in preorder if you buy it outright from either AT&T or Razer. Now AT&T has revealed its payment plan for the phone, starting at $26.67 per month for 30 months with $0 down under its AT&T Next program or $33.34 per month for 12 months under its AT&T Next Every Year plan.

Sales of the phone begin Friday, Nov 16. AT&T is putting a lot behind its exclusive deal with Razer; some of its flagship stores will be hosting gaming events so you can feel the phone in action. See if there's a location near you and when you can experience playtime.

Razer Phone 2

Next Article: Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG V30+ for $430, Moto G6 for $200 and more