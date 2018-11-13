Razer recently launched the second-generation model of its gaming phone, the Razer Phone 2, available for $800 in preorder if you buy it outright from either AT&T or Razer. Now AT&T has revealed its payment plan for the phone, starting at $26.67 per month for 30 months with $0 down under its AT&T Next program or $33.34 per month for 12 months under its AT&T Next Every Year plan.
Sales of the phone begin Friday, Nov 16. AT&T is putting a lot behind its exclusive deal with Razer; some of its flagship stores will be hosting gaming events so you can feel the phone in action. See if there's a location near you and when you can experience playtime.
Discuss: Razer Phone 2 comes to AT&T this week for play on installment plan
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.