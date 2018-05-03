The Razer Phone is on sale for $100 off, today only

If you were in the market to buy the Razer Phone, today may be your lucky day. You can save $100 on the Razer Phone by entering the code "PHONE100" when checking out on Razer's website, bringing the cost to $599 instead of $699. The code is only valid on May 3, so you may want to act fast.
You can see what CNET thought of the Razer Phone's unique 120Hz screen and loud stereo speakers in our full review.
