Razer Opus X noise-canceling headphones challenge Sony, Bose, Apple

The $99 headset is designed for gamers, music, movies and videoconferencing.

The Razer Opus X headphones come in green, white and pink and feature active noise cancelation and dual microphones.

Gaming hardware maker Razer is trying to cash in on the market for higher-end headphones with its new $99 wireless Opus X headset announced Friday.

The headphones feature active noise cancelation to block outside noise. That's the feature that commands a price premium on headphones from Sony, Bose and Apple. There's also a quick attention mode that lets ambient sound through if you need to hear what's going on around you better.

New options for headphones

The Opus X models go on sale Monday with pink, green and white options.

They're designed in particular for gamers with a 60-millisecond low latency communications link over Bluetooth 5.0 connection to your phone or computer.

They have two microphones for in-game conversation, videoconferences and calls.