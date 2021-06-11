Razer Opus X noise-canceling headphones challenge Sony, Bose, Apple

Razer

Gaming hardware maker Razer is trying to cash in on the market for higher-end headphones with its new $99 announced Friday.

The headphones feature active noise cancelation to block outside noise. That's the feature that commands a price premium on headphones from Sony, Bose and Apple. There's also a quick attention mode that lets ambient sound through if you need to hear what's going on around you better.

The Opus X models go on sale Monday with pink, green and white options.

They're designed in particular for gamers with a 60-millisecond low latency communications link over Bluetooth 5.0 connection to your phone or computer.

They have two microphones for in-game conversation, videoconferences and calls.