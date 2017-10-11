Is Razer making a phone? A new teaser gives that impression.

Razer tweeted Wednesday to expect news on Nov. 1, accompanying the tweet with a picture of a fella holding an obscured device.

Rumours of a Razer phone go back several months, with Bloomberg in July reporting the company was eyeing an IPO (initial public offering) to fund a phone.

Razer is known for its gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more recently, its super slick Blade laptops. It's no small fry, the company valued in 2015 at over $1 billion.

A phone wouldn't be the first time the company has dabbled in portable devices. In 2013 it released its own tablet, the Razer Edge, which unlike other tablets, was designed for PC gaming, powered by an Nvidia graphics card. Who knows, maybe Razer will even cram a graphics card into a mobile phone. It'd differentiate it from Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, the newly announced Google Pixel 2 and Apple's iPhones.

Is it possible? Would you want a Razer phone? We'll soon find out.