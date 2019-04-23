While every laptop and its brother is partying with a bump to ninth-gen Intel Core mobile processors and Nvidia's new, cheap mobile gaming GPUs, Razer's gone beyond, launching a major overhaul of its 2-year-old 17-inch Blade Pro, which shrinks both in size and price. It takes on the same design as the most recent Blade 15 Advanced, bringing slim display bezels and a conventionally located center trackpad to decrease its volume. And, of course, make it thinner.
The price is down, too -- it was $4,000 when it launched in 2017, but now it will start at $2,499 with an RTX 2060.
Unfortunately, the drawback of its shrinkage is we lose a couple of our favorite features: the volume scroller on the keyboard and the side-lighting on the touchpad. But Razer has also replaced the meh keyboard of its predecessor with a better version.
Razer packs it with the most-recent technologies in a lot of areas, to future-proof it against another few years -- they include 2.5GB Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax), a UHS-III SD slot and upgradable memory. Those, plus the RTX GPUs, make this sound like a potentially great option for video editing, not just for playing the AAAs.
We'd love an OLED display to round out that package, but, alas, the technology isn't here for 17-inch panels yet. But it is for 15 inches, and the Blade 15 Advanced's getting one as an option: a 60Hz 4K touchscreen with 100% DCI P3 gamut coverage, though it's available on the RTX 2080-based model only. Plus, the Advanced models now have a 240Hz HD option, Wi-Fi 6 and 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2.
Discuss: Razer launches overhauled Blade Pro 17, OLED Blade 15 gaming laptops into the fray
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.