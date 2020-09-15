CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer Kishi game controller comes to iPhones

Razer's Switch-like controller for phones enters the Appleverse.

The Razer Kishi.

 Razer

On the heels of Apple's halfhearted relaxation of its App Store rules to allow cloud gaming services, Razer has launched the iPhone-compatible version of its Kishi game controller for $100. (International prices aren't currently available, but that's approximately £80 or AU$140.) Similar to the $80 Android-compatible model the company shipped in June, the iPhone version is MFi-certified and will work with the iPhone 6 Plus and any newer model. It connects via Lightning and has pass-through charging but no audio support.

The controller works with mobile games, such as those included with an Apple Arcade subscription, and should work with games streamed to the phone as well.

The Kishi stands out from typical mobile controllers thanks to its Nintendo Switch-like design, with the paddles attaching to either side of the screen. It also directly connects to the phone, in this case via Lightning, rather than using Bluetooth, which is how game controllers generally work on mobile.

$100 is expensive -- even $80 for the Android model is on the pricey side -- but that's how iPhone accessories roll. It will be available via the online Apple Store starting today, and visitable in brick-and-mortar Apple stores starting Sept. 22.

The buttons on the Android and iPhone models are slightly different, since they map to native interface elements, and the iPhone model has a four-LED battery indicator. Otherwise, they both use the typical Xbox controller layouts.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
