Razer sale: Save $300 on a laptop or $110 on a mouse and headset

Razer is a downright iconic brand for gaming gear, with some of the best gaming accessories and laptops you can buy. If you'd like to add something with Razer's triple-headed-snake logo to your setup, today is your lucky day. There's a slew of .

You can browse the Razer sale landing page, or check out what I think are some of the most interesting deals on flagship Razer products. Razer is also offering a discount on its formidable Razer Blade 13 gaming laptop on its own website. See the details on that below as well.

Razer This Razer Blade Stealth 13 is running a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. There are a few variations of this laptop on sale, but I recommend this one, because the 13.3-inch display is running at a speedy 120Hz.

Razer This three-piece bundle includes the Razer Kraken wired gaming headset, the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and the Gigantus V2 3XL cloth gaming mousepad. All three items sell separately for $298, so this is 36% off the complete bundle. FYI: The excellent Razer Viper Ultimate mouse is the real star of this show.

Razer If you bought the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard and the Razer Kraken X wired gaming headset separately, they would cost $150, so this bundle saves you 33%. The keyboard features hybrid membrane/mechanical switches for a sort of best-of-both-worlds kind of typing and gaming experience, as well as per-key RGB lighting. The Kraken X headset works with the PC and all consoles, including the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

First published last month. Updated with the latest deals.

