Razer heads to the dark side with new Star Wars accessories

Razer

Need a little more of the evil Empire in your life? Razer's got you.

On the eve of Star Wars Day, the gaming company is rolling out a new line of black and white Stormtrooper-inspired peripherals, including customized versions of the BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard, the Atheris wireless mouse and the Goliathus Extended gaming mouse mat.

All accessories feature the Stormtroopers prominently, making it a perfect fit for those aspiring to work at a future version of the Death Star.

"Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon with a rich history not only in cinema, but also in gaming," Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a statement. "We are excited to join forces with Lucasfilm to create this special collection for our biggest fans and to bring the design of the saga's most iconic characters to gaming peripherals."

The sleek color scheme, however, will cost you a little more. The Star Wars Atheris mouse is $60 (regular version is $50) while the Stormtrooper BlackWidow Lite is $100 (regular version is $90).

At $35 the Goliathus Extended gaming mouse is $5 cheaper than the Chroma version, though it does lose the Chroma's adjustable hues. Each accessory is available Friday.

Razer is just the latest company to get in on the Star Wars action, with deals aplenty for fans hoping to save big on gear this year before Episode IX hits theaters this December.

Here's hoping that next year's Razer/Star Wars crossover features a toaster.