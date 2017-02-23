Razer extends your game time with new mobile power bank

Razer

High-capacity power banks aren't new, but modern laptops can be finicky about third-party USB-C chargers.

Razer's new 12,800mAh Razer Power Bank is designed for use with the company's Razer Blade Stealth, but also claims compatibility with other USB-C laptops. For $150 (£145, directly converted AU$195), which is usually what you'd pay for more than twice the capacity, I hope it can deliver.

It matches the aesthetic of Razer's gaming laptops -- no glowing logo, though -- and according to the company can boost battery life past 15 hours in conjunction with the built-in battery. Other specs include:

2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port for charging devices

USB-C, Micro USB inputs for charging the bank

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support

Can identify devices for optimizing charging

Weighs 11.8 oz/335 g

Dimensions 5 x 3 x 1 in/126 x 78 x 34 mm

The Razer Power Bank will be available in March at Razer's online store.