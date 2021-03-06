Razer enters audio glasses arena with Anzu eyewear

Enlarge Image Razer

Audio glasses are quickly becoming a thing. Last year Bose followed its original Frames with three second-generation models, including the sporty Tempo Fames, and Amazon is selling the second-generation of its Echo Frames while plenty of others, like Razer, are now jumping in on the "smart" glasses action. The , which comes in round and square versions in two different size options, is available now for $200 (£200, AU$320).

I haven't tried them yet but their design (at least the square version) and specs don't appear to be so different from other models I've tried. The small size weighs 43 grams while the large weighs 48 grams (the Echo Frames are 31 grams by comparison). The glasses include 35% blue light filtering lenses along with a set of polarized sunglasses lenses (you can easily swap them in), have touch controls and integrated 16mm speaker drivers that fire directional sound toward your open ears.

They're IPX4 water-resistant (meaning they're splashproof) so you can use them for running -- audio glasses work well for running and biking, because they leave your ears open so you can hear traffic. Battery life is rated at up to five hours at moderate volume levels and additional polarized lenses are available for $30.

Also worth noting: With Razer being a "gaming lifestyle" company, it's highlighting its low-latency Bluetooth technology -- it says the "customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection brings industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound."

Read more: Best audio glasses and sunglasses

The Razer Anzu companion app for iOS and Android enables firmware updates, lets you make EQ adjustments (default, enhanced clarity or treble boost), access latency settings and check battery status. You can make calls with them and access your virtual assistant with a button press.

Razer

Razer has partnered with for prescription lenses, although more online replacement lens sites, including and , can fit them with RX lenses. Lensabl is offering a 15% discount to Anzu owners but you can compare its prices with other sites' prices.

Read more: Best places to buy replacement prescription lenses online

As I said, I don't know how the Anzu sound, but most audio sunglasses don't sound all that good and tend to be lacking in the bass department -- and all of them tend to leak sound at higher volumes. The new Bose 2.0 Frames are easily the best sounding on the market thus far, but Amazon's Echo Frames are lighter and arguably more comfortable to wear.

As soon as I get my hands on a pair, I'll let you know how they compare to their main competitors and whether they're worthy of making our list of best audio glasses and sunglasses.