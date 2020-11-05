Razer Book 13 is pure portable productivity starting at $1,200

Razer

Razer is taking its first step into the productivity laptop market with the Razer Book 13. Built from CNC-milled metal with an anodized finish, per-key RGB keyboard lighting and vapor-chamber cooling, the 3-pound Book 13 fits seamlessly with the company's line of premium gaming laptops. Razer released its first mechanical keyboard and ergonomic mouse made for work in August.

With its premium design and features, the Book 13 could give Dell's XPS 13 some stiff competition. Like that little laptop, the Razer Book 13 is built around a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio surrounded by thin bezels on all four sides. You'll have a choice of a matte-finish or touchscreen display with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, or a touch display with a 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. All of them are factory calibrated and have 100% sRGB color gamut coverage.

The laptop was co-engineered with Intel and, depending on the configuration you go with, meets the performance and feature requirements to be part of Intel's Evo platform. That means you'll get a long battery life (more than 14 hours, Razer says) and instant wake and Modern Standby so things like your email and calendar are up to date and ready when you lift the lid to work. Plus, it charges fast.

Razer

Component options include your choice of an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x 4,267MHz dual-channel onboard memory and 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD. Pricing starts at $1,200 and both i5 and i7 configurations are verified for Intel's Evo platform. The base configuration's price converts to approximately £915 or AU$1,652.

The Razer Book 13 will also have Wi-Fi 6 and support for Razer's Core X eGPU to give you a graphics boost when you're at your desk. It will be available later this month.