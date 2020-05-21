Razer Blade Pro 17 speeds up for 2020

Razer

Razer delivers unto its largest Blade a speed upgrade across the board with the current-gen versions of components, as well as the same much-needed change to the keyboard layout that its smaller siblings, the Blade 15 and Blade 13 Stealth, received earlier this year. The Razer Blade Pro 17 gets a bump to a GeForce RTX 2080 Super option, a 300Hz screen for the base configuration and a 10th-gen Intel processor with all the accompanying chipset updates -- Intel AX201 wireless and faster memory.

The keyboard change is small but mighty: The arrow keys now sit below the right Shift key rather than to the left of it, making accidentally hits and misses a lot less likely. If you're a big user of the arrow keys, the fact that they're now compressed now may be a drawback, but it's nice for the rest of us.

In fact, given the size of the laptop a number pad instead of the speakers on the sides would be nice. Some creative users would find it better for navigating through and rating photos, for example, and it would serve gamers who intensively use the arrow keys as well.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 will start shipping later this month, with prices starting at $2,600; that's for a system with the i7-10875H, and RTX 2070 Max-Q, 300MHz 1080p sRGB display, a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. For the high-end configuration with the 120Hz Adobe RGB 400-nit 4K display, an RTX 2080 Max-Q and 1TB SSD -- but still with only 16GB RAM -- that'll run you $3,800. That price feels kind of high for 16GB.