Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard gets wired, TKL models

And pink. Can't forget pink.

Razer's tenkeyless version of the BlackWidow V3.

 Razer

Following up its wireless BlackWidow V3 announcement just a few weeks ago, Razer today launched its updates to the wired line of gaming keyboards with the $140 BlackWidow V3 (also in Quartz Pink!) and $100 BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless (TKL, which means without a numeric keypad). Both are available now.

The keyboards incorporate similar changes, including the upgraded Yellow (linear) and Green (clicky) mechanical switches with transparent housings for brighter illumination and more durable doubleshot ABS keycaps designed to allow more light through. 

blackwidow-v3-2020-render01wr.pngEnlarge Image

Razer's wired BlackWidow V3 keyboard. The company went with a different, much, much larger volume roller for the wired model than the wireless model (and its predecessors). It also comes in black.

 Razer

The full-size keyboard includes new media controls -- a huge programmable roller with a button that cycles through the functions dubbed the "Multi-function Digital Roller" -- that didn't make it onto the wireless model. Otherwise, it's the same.

The announcement comes ahead of Razercon, the company's annual conference for its global fanbase, which has gone digital for the first time this year and starts on October 10.

