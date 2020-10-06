Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard gets wired, TKL models

Razer

Following up its wireless BlackWidow V3 announcement just a few weeks ago, Razer today launched its updates to the wired line of gaming keyboards with the $140 BlackWidow V3 (also in Quartz Pink!) and $100 BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless (TKL, which means without a numeric keypad). Both are available now.

The keyboards incorporate similar changes, including the upgraded Yellow (linear) and Green (clicky) mechanical switches with transparent housings for brighter illumination and more durable doubleshot ABS keycaps designed to allow more light through.

Enlarge Image Razer

The full-size keyboard includes new media controls -- a huge programmable roller with a button that cycles through the functions dubbed the "Multi-function Digital Roller" -- that didn't make it onto the wireless model. Otherwise, it's the same.

The announcement comes ahead of , the company's annual conference for its global fanbase, which has gone digital for the first time this year and starts on October 10.