Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Razer brings the next-generation upgrades to its Basilisk mice that it recently introduced with the Viper Ultimate: its improved HyperSpeed wireless technology and optical switches. Like the Viper, the Basilisk Ultimate has the new Focus Plus 20,000 dpi sensor (650 ips, 50G) and works with a combo dongle/charging dock.

The far less expensive Basilisk X HyperSpeed supports the a 2.4MHz wireless dongle connection, but can connect via Bluetooth as well. However, the X loses the resistance dial on the bottom used to control the mouse wheel and the sensitivity clutch switch that's one of the hallmarks of the Basilisk.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new sensor sends data more concurrent with polling rate, so that the system can more accurately track the cursor coordinates, dubbed "Motion Sync." The HyperSpeed Wireless technology has better-optimized Adaptive Frequency Technology to sustain a faster connection and to significantly cut the lag in communication between the mouse and the computer. And it claims the same 100-hour (without lighting) battery life.

Optical switches respond more quickly than mechanical ones and are less subject to registering unwanted clicks, and (theoretically) experience less wear and tear than mechanical ones. They do feel a little less stiff than those on Razer's other mice, without sacrificing the satisfying (or loud, depending upon your point of view) click.

Like the Viper Ultimate, the Basilisk Ultimate has the smoother polytetrafluoroethylene feet that I liked on the Viper. It supports all the same fine-tuning as well, such as the New Smart Tracking technology, which lets the mouse recognize different surfaces and apply presets -- or let you manually specify -- liftoff and landing distances.

Both are available now. The Basilisk Ultimate is $170 with the dock or $150 by itself. (The dock is $50 if you don't get the bundle.) The Basilisk X HyperSpeed is $60.

Originally published Nov. 6.