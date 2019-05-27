Razer and Acer boost laptops with new Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nvidia's early Computex announcement of its Turing-architecture mobile Quadro GPUs, headlined by the RTX 5000, may not have its typical accompanying flurry of partner system launches. But given that these promise to be pricey systems for a niche set of creators, well, "flurry" is relative. Among the the first 17 snowflakes to fall with Nvidia's new RTX Studio badging are models from Razer and Acer.

The new Quadro RTX 5000 laptops represent the first time manufacturers have been able to incorporate a chip with its level of power -- it's a workstation-class version of the consumer GeForce GTX 2080 Max-Q with 16GB RAM -- into Max-Q laptop designs. That means no more having to schlep a 10-pound Windows system or underpowered MacBook Pro for, say, onsite video editing. And photographers can finally get the 10-bit color support in Windows (i.e., Photoshop) that they need in a truly portable machine.

Razer will be offering higher-specced models of its Blade 15 Advanced with the OLED display and Blade 17 Pro, the Blade 15 Studio Edition and Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition, both in Mercury White and boosted to 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. The 17-inch also gets a processor upgrade to the Intel Core i9-9880H, and will come with a new 4K 120Hz display (there are no 17-inch OLED panels yet). This is the first time Razer has used a Quadro processor in any of its laptops.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Razer hasn't provided pricing or availability -- you still can't even order the OLED configuration of the Blade 15, but that's $3,300 with less of everything, so I'm guessing around $4,500.

Acer, on the other hand, is making the first update to it's pro-oriented Concept D line, which is less than two months old, and as far as I can tell, none of the products have even shipped yet. The Concept D 7 will now have a top option of the RTX 5000 instead of maxing out with a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q.