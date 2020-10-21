The first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon dropped Wednesday, and its stylish action should get you suitably hyped for the upcoming Disney movie.
This story will be updated shortly.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Disney movie stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran and hits theaters March 2021.
The first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon dropped Wednesday, and its stylish action should get you suitably hyped for the upcoming Disney movie.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Raya and the Last Dragon trailer reveals epic action adventure
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.