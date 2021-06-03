Raya and the Last Dragon is available to all Disney Plus subscribers on Friday

Walt Disney Pictures

Raya and the Last Dragon has been available on Disney Plus as part of the streaming service's $30 Premier Access system since March, but it'll be available to all subscribers at no extra cost on Friday. The CGI animated adventure follows Raya as she travels through Kumandra, a land inspired by various Southeast Asian cultures.

It's following the same pattern as last year's live-action Mulan remake, which shifted from Premiere Access to the regular Disney Plus library after three months. Marvel's Black Widow is hitting Premiere Access and theaters on July 9 and Jungle Cruise is doing the same on July 30, but it's unclear when they'll come out from behind the paywall.

Raya was originally set to be released last November but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Raya is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Awkwafina from Crazy Rich Asians plays Sisu, the last dragon.