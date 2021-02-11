Impeachment trial Day 3 The Mandalorian, Star Wars oust actress Taylor Swift's Fearless redux Zoom's upside-down congressman Stimulus checks for older Americans PS5 restock Top features of iOS 14.4

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes to PS5 on June 4

The dimension-hopping platformer comes from Spider-Man studio Insomniac.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hits PS5 on June 4, Sony revealed on Thursday. The platformer is one of the first major first-party PS5 games that isn't getting a PS4 version, suggesting its dimension-hopping mechanic will need the extra power offered by the next-gen console.

The release date trailer shows tiny robot Clank getting separated from partner Ratchet and running into a female Lombax, who's a playable character. 

The Ratchet & Clank series (which started on PS2 in 2002) is developed by Insomniac, the Sony-owned studio behind the recent Spider-Man games.