Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes to PS5 on June 11

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hits PS5 on June 11, Sony revealed on Thursday. The platformer is one of the first major first-party PS5 games that isn't getting a PS4 version, suggesting its dimension-hopping mechanic will need the extra power offered by the next-gen console.

The release date trailer shows tiny robot Clank getting separated from partner Ratchet and running into a female Lombax, who's a playable character.

The Ratchet & Clank series (which started on PS2 in 2002) is developed by Insomniac, the Sony-owned studio behind the recent Spider-Man games.