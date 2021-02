Insomniac Games

PlayStation gamers looking for a 3D platforming adventure are in luck: Ratchet & Clank PS4 will be available to download for free next Monday, Sony revealed in a blog post Tuesday. It'll be available from 8 p.m. PT on March 1 to the same time on March 31, and won't require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

It's the first of several free games you'll be able to download as part of PlayStation's Play at Home initiative, which runs through June.

