You can get Ratchet & Clank PS4 for free

Insomniac Games

PlayStation gamers looking for a 3D platforming adventure are in luck: is available to download for free until the end of the month. It'll be yours to keep forever, and doesn't require an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

The 2016 game is a reimagining of the 2002 PS2 original, and it earned an 8/10 score from CNET sister site GameSpot. The freebie comes a few months before Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hits PS5 on June 11. The series is developed by Insomniac, the Sony-owned studio behind the recent Spider-Man games.

The game was part of the Playstation Plus Collection, so PS5 owners likely already have it in their libraries. It's the first of several free games you'll be able to download as part of PlayStation's Play at Home initiative, which runs through June. The entertainment promotion will extend free trials for anime streaming service Funimation by 90 days, from March 25.