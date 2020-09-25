Score 10 free tuna steaks when you spend $149 at our favorite online butcher

Rastelli's

As we noted when recapping our favorite online seafood purveyors, it's not always easy to score good fish, but , a family-owned butcher and fish market that delivers coast-to-coast, is one of the better ways to do it if you don't live by the sea. The New Jersey-based online shop is one of our top picks for ordering good meat online too, and right now it's coming in hot with a hard-to-pass-up deal. When you spend $149 at Rastelli's, it'll throw in 10 (count 'em, 10!) free -- nearly a $50 value, but valid only for today. It's worth noting that tuna freezes about as well as any fish so, go ahead, fill the freezer with those and other cuts of meat for the weeks ahead.

Worried about getting your cart over $149? Don't be. Rastelli's has loads of fresh fish like and some of the best meats on the web, including the criminally underrated , , , , and plenty more. No special code needed for this deal, just top your cart over $149 -- available today only -- and it'll tack on the 10-pack of wild tuna steaks.