CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

WWE Super ShowDown Coronavirus Pokemon day 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review Coronavirus: Which mask? Disney CEO steps down

Raspberry Pi cuts price of 2GB model to $35

You can now get double the RAM for $10 less.

Listen
- 00:32
Raspberry Pi 4

The new Raspberry Pi 4 packs added power. 

 Raspberry Pi Foundation

Celebrating its eighth birthday, Raspberry Pi announced Thursday that its 2GB Model B will be available for $35 -- a $10 price cut from its normal $45 cost. The organization attributed the price cut to falling RAM prices. The latest model of the single-board computer, beloved by hobbyists and hackers, is now available at the same price as the original Raspberry Pi when it premiered in 2012, a price that will be adopted across all approved resellers. 

The organization took to Twitter to confirm that the price cut would be permanent and to roll out the announcement with the help of a few choice memes.

Now playing: Watch this: The best laptops from CES 2020
19:03