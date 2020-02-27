Raspberry Pi cuts price of 2GB model to $35

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Celebrating its eighth birthday, Raspberry Pi announced Thursday that its 2GB Model B will be available for $35 -- a $10 price cut from its normal $45 cost. The organization attributed the price cut to falling RAM prices. The latest model of the single-board computer, beloved by hobbyists and hackers, is now available at the same price as the original Raspberry Pi when it premiered in 2012, a price that will be adopted across all approved resellers.

The organization took to Twitter to confirm that the price cut would be permanent and to roll out the announcement with the help of a few choice memes.

Some amazing world-building is going on in the comments of these memes. If Mufasa is 1GB and Scar is 2GB...who is 4GB? https://t.co/U8cRarO9Eq — Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) February 27, 2020