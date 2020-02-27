Celebrating its eighth birthday, Raspberry Pi announced Thursday that its 2GB Model B will be available for $35 -- a $10 price cut from its normal $45 cost. The organization attributed the price cut to falling RAM prices. The latest model of the single-board computer, beloved by hobbyists and hackers, is now available at the same price as the original Raspberry Pi when it premiered in 2012, a price that will be adopted across all approved resellers.
The organization took to Twitter to confirm that the price cut would be permanent and to roll out the announcement with the help of a few choice memes.
Discuss: Raspberry Pi cuts price of 2GB model to $35
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.