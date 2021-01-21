Raspberry Pi announces $4 microcontroller

Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi on Thursday announced the launch of its first microcontroller product. The $4 Raspberry Pi Pico is powered by a new chip developed by the company. The 7x7mm chip has 40nm silicon with a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0 processor.

Raspberry Pi has sold over 37 million products to date. Its mini computers cost just $35, but sometimes need to be paired with a microcontroller. Until now, Raspberry Pi hadn't developed its own.

Here's the full list of specs for the Raspberry Pi Pico:

Dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ @ 133MHz

264KB of RAM

16MB of Flash memory

DMA controller

Interpolator and integer divider peripherals

30 GPIO pins, four of which can be used as analogue inputs

2x UARTs, 2× SPI controllers, and 2× I2C controllers

16x PWM channels

1x USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support

8x Raspberry Pi Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines

USB mass storage boot mode with UF2 support

You can buy it online now, or get one for free in the Feb. 2021 issue of HackSpace magazine.