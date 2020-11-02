Raspberry Pi has a new computer, and this time you won't have to worry about finding a keyboard.
Called the Raspberry Pi 400, the new device packs a full computer into a keyboard. Specs include a quad-core 1.8GHz Broadcom processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port (both USB-A) as well as two micro-HDMI ports for connecting a display (with support for outputting in 4K).
A microSD card slot is located on the back of the keyboard beside the ports, as is a horizontal 40-pin GPIO header for connecting accessories. The keyboard computer also supports Bluetooth 5.0, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi up to 802.11ac. Power is provided by USB-C.
Raspberry Pi is a computer project created by a UK-based charity called the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Selling its products under the Raspberry Pi name since 2011, the group has developed a following among enthusiasts and students for its offering of capable -- and extremely cheap -- computers that are designed to be tinkered with.
Raspberry Pi is offering the Pi 400 as either a standalone product for $70 or as part of a $100 kit. The latter includes the Pi 400, a 16GB microSD card that's preprogrammed with Raspberry Pi OS, a mouse and power supply, a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable and a beginner's guide.
The new computer is available to buy from Raspberry Pi sellers starting today.
Discuss: Raspberry Pi 400 packs a full computer into a keyboard for $70
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.