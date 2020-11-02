Raspberry Pi 400 packs a full computer into a keyboard for $70

Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi has a new computer, and this time you won't have to worry about finding a keyboard.

Called the Raspberry Pi 400, the new device packs a full computer into a keyboard. Specs include a quad-core 1.8GHz Broadcom processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port (both USB-A) as well as two micro-HDMI ports for connecting a display (with support for outputting in 4K).

A microSD card slot is located on the back of the keyboard beside the ports, as is a horizontal 40-pin GPIO header for connecting accessories. The keyboard computer also supports Bluetooth 5.0, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi up to 802.11ac. Power is provided by USB-C.

Raspberry Pi is a computer project created by a UK-based charity called the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Selling its products under the Raspberry Pi name since 2011, the group has developed a following among enthusiasts and students for its offering of capable -- and extremely cheap -- computers that are designed to be tinkered with.

Raspberry Pi is offering the Pi 400 as either a standalone product for $70 or as part of a $100 kit. The latter includes the Pi 400, a 16GB microSD card that's preprogrammed with Raspberry Pi OS, a mouse and power supply, a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable and a beginner's guide.

The new computer is available to buy from Raspberry Pi sellers starting today.