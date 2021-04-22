Rare Oculus Quest 2 VR deal: Save up to $40

Scott Stein/CNET

I've said it before and I'll say it again: If you can't lay hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X game console, consider buying an Oculus Quest 2 instead. It opens the door to an entirely different kind of gaming experience (fitness, too) and will cost you less up front.

Read more: Oculus Quest 2 review

In fact, there's a rare deal to be had to right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the with promo code EARTHDAY. Those are the lowest prices I've seen; the previous best deal was full price plus a $20 Newegg gift card.

CNET's Scott Stein has covered the headset a lot these last few months, so I'll refer to his articles on using the Quest 2 as a fitness tracker, newly added support for multiple accounts and app sharing and wireless gameplay via AirLink.

Read more: The best VR games and experiences on Oculus Quest and Quest 2

My two cents: The Quest 2 is one of my favorite possessions. Lately I've integrated it into my exercise regimen, having fallen in love with -- a Beat-Saber-meets-boxing game that wipes me out (in a good way) after just 10 minutes.

I'd all but given up hope on a real Quest 2 discount -- and I don't expect this will last long. So stop waiting; break open the piggy bank and enjoy seriously awesome untethered VR.

Read more: Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch Lite and Oculus Quest 2, instead of PS5 or Xbox Series X

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Oculus Quest 2 is better and cheaper... with one Facebook...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.