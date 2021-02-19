Rare Oculus Quest 2 VR deal: $399 with a $20 Newegg gift card

Scott Stein/CNET

I've said it before and I'll say it again: If you can't lay hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X game console, consider buying an Oculus Quest 2 instead. It opens the door to an entirely different kind of gaming experience (fitness, too) and will cost you less up front.

In fact, there's a rare deal to be had to right now: Today only, and while supplies last, Newegg has the . That's not so much a savings as it is a bonus, but it's also one of the few Quest 2 promotions I've seen, period.

You can also buy the Quest 2 with 64GB of storage at the regular $299 price, but you won't get the gift card.

CNET's Scott Stein has covered the headset a lot these last few months, so I'll refer to his articles on using the Quest 2 as a fitness tracker and just-added support for multiple accounts and app sharing.

My two cents: The Quest 2 is one of my favorite possessions. Lately I've integrated it into my exercise regimen, having fallen in love with -- a Beat-Saber-meets-boxing game that wipes me out after just 10 minutes.

I'm not sure we'll ever see a real discount on the Quest 2; something like this might be the best perk you'll find. So stop waiting; break open the piggy bank and enjoy seriously awesome untethered VR.

Your thoughts?

