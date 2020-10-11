Rapper Logic drops $220k on rare Pokemon card

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Every few months, news inevitably breaks about some Pokemon card being bought for a gargantuan sum. Most recently, in July, an Illustrator Pikachu card fetched $230,000. The question is always the same: Who are these eccentric millionaires buying Pokemon cards for six figures? There's nothing wrong with being a collector, but damn.

On Saturday a first-edition Charizard was sold for $220,574. This time we actually know the buyer: rapper Logic. Logic, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, in July released No Pressure, which he says is his final album. Its first-week sales amounted to 221,000 -- basically the same number he spent on a first-edition Charizard.

"When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn't afford the cards," Logic wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "Now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I've loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it's not about the material it's about the experience."

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions.



Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k.



As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

Just opened a $23k Pokémon base set box! Only a few packs in but Look what I pulled!! YOLO pic.twitter.com/hr2ETLADft — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 9, 2020

It was a big weekend for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. YouTuber Logan Paul livestreamed himself opening a $200,000 set of Pokemon cards in a video that's amassed 6.3 million views. Paul tweeted his congratulations to Logic for obtaining the "zard" card.

Friday, the day before the Charizard sale, Logic tweeted a $23,000 set of un-open booster packs that he had acquired. That brings his total Pokemon splurging to nearly $245,000.