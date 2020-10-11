Every few months, news inevitably breaks about some Pokemon card being bought for a gargantuan sum. Most recently, in July, an Illustrator Pikachu card fetched $230,000. The question is always the same: Who are these eccentric millionaires buying Pokemon cards for six figures? There's nothing wrong with being a collector, but damn.
On Saturday a first-edition Charizard was sold for $220,574. This time we actually know the buyer: rapper Logic. Logic, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, in July released No Pressure, which he says is his final album. Its first-week sales amounted to 221,000 -- basically the same number he spent on a first-edition Charizard.
"When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn't afford the cards," Logic wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "Now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I've loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it's not about the material it's about the experience."
It was a big weekend for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. YouTuber Logan Paul livestreamed himself opening a $200,000 set of Pokemon cards in a video that's amassed 6.3 million views. Paul tweeted his congratulations to Logic for obtaining the "zard" card.
Friday, the day before the Charizard sale, Logic tweeted a $23,000 set of un-open booster packs that he had acquired. That brings his total Pokemon splurging to nearly $245,000.
Discuss: Rapper Logic drops $220k on rare Pokemon card
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.