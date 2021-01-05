Qualcomm CEO transition IRS lets you track second stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Newer COVID variant in NY Wonder Woman 1984 nosedives Keaton, Pattinson, Affleck to all play Batman in 2022 Space calendar for 2021

Rapper Dr. Dre reportedly hospitalized after suffering brain aneurysm

The 55-year-old Beats cofounder is in intensive care, TMZ reports.

Rapper Dr. Dre is reportedly in ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reported Tuesday. The music mogul, whose real name is Andre Young, is being treated at the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the site reported.

Dre is reportedly lucid and in stable condition, but doctors are trying to determine the cause of the bleeding.

In addition to being a record producer and audio engineer, the 55-year-old Dre is also a co-founder of headphone maker Beats. Dre founded the company in 2006 with Jimmy Iovine. Apple acquired the company in 2014 for $3 billion.

Aneurysms occur when an artery wall becomes weak, causing the blood vessel wall to balloon and sometimes bleeding into the surrounding area. The causes aren't always clear, but common causes include high blood pressure and atherosclerosis, the collection of fats and cholesterol on the artery walls.

Neither Apple nor Cedars Sinai immediately responded to a request for comment.