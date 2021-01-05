Rapper Dr. Dre hospitalized after brain aneurysm

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. The music mogul, whose real name is Andre Young, is being treated at the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dre is reportedly lucid and in stable condition, but doctors are trying to determine the cause of the bleeding.

On Tuesday night, Dr. Dre and his team sent out a statement on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," read the statement. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Fellow rapper LL Cool J also shared information about Dre's medical status Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that "Dre is recovering nicely."

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Aneurysms occur when an artery wall becomes weak, causing the blood vessel wall to balloon and sometimes bleeding into the surrounding area. The causes aren't always clear, but common causes include high blood pressure and atherosclerosis, the collection of fat and cholesterol on the artery walls.

In addition to being a record producer and audio engineer, the 55-year-old Dre is also a co-founder of headphone maker Beats. Dre founded the company in 2006 with Jimmy Iovine. Apple acquired the company in 2014 for $3 billion.