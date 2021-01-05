Rapper and Beats cofounder Dr. Dre reportedly suffers brain aneurysm

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reported Tuesday. The music mogul, whose real name is Andre Young, is being treated at the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the site reported.

Dre is reportedly lucid and in stable condition, but doctors are trying to determine the cause of the bleeding.

In addition to being a record producer and audio engineer, the 55-year-old Dre is also a cofounder of headphone maker Beats. Dre founded the company in 2006 with Jimmy Iovine. Apple acquired the company in 2014 for $3 billion.

Neither Apple nor Cedars Sinai immediately respond to a request for comment.