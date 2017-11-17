Head back to your favorite '80s arcade with the first trailer for "Rampage," based on the 1986 video game where a giant gorilla, wolf and crocodile-like lizard destroy cities and duke it out with the military.

In the game, all the monsters start out human and revert back, but the trailer doesn't hint at that. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is just a nice, muscly Chicago guy with a giant gorilla friend named George who understands sign language. Then George mysteriously starts growing, and a 30-foot wolf comes along, and hey, what's that enormous shadow in the water?

"Rampage" opens April 13, 2018 in the UK and April 20 in the U.S. No Australia release date is set yet.