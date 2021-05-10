Rambo skin coming to Call of Duty Warzone

Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

Call of Duty Warzone will have a celebrity landing in matches soon. John Rambo will have to draw first blood if he plans on winning a game.

Rambo will be a new skin for season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone, according to a teaser tweet from the game's official Twitter account Monday. The short video shows a soldier running while Rambo lines up his bow to shoot an explosive arrow. It ends with a date of May 20 for when "the action begins."

In April, Warzone held its nuke event where a nuclear weapon landed on the Verdansk map and wiping it out to end season 2. In its place is a retro map of the area known as Verdansk '84. With the '80s theme comes an '80s skin, hence Rambo.

On Saturday, the Call of Duty Twitter account also tweeted a faux ad for Nakatomi Duct Cleaning, an obvious reference to movie Die Hard and hero John McClane.

So far, there is no price for the upcoming Rambo skin.