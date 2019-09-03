Angela Lang/CNET

If you've ever used (or heard me wax lyrical about) cash-back service Ebates, you know that it recently changed its name to Rakuten. What you may not know is that Rakuten is also an online marketplace (formerly Buy.com). Confused yet? Yeah, everyone is, but it's worth muddling through the morass on days like today. Because Rakuten, the marketplace, is currently offering 15% off just about every item when you apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

That can yield some significant savings, especially on products that don't often see discounts. Below, I've rounded up four deals you won't want to miss -- but let me clarify a few things before we dive in.

For starters, Rakuten isn't a seller, it's merely a marketplace for other sellers. Thus you'll see deals from companies like Daily Steals, Focus Camera, Good Guy Electronics and so on -- many of which also operate their own storefronts, but use Rakuten as well for various reasons.

Today, for example, that 15% off site-wide sale is sure to draw a lot of eyeballs. If you've been in the market for something like the Nintendo Switch, you might naturally think, "The Switch retails for $300, so if it's 15% off at Rakuten, that makes it $255. Woot!" Sound logic, but, unfortunately, sellers often artificially inflate their prices to help offset these site-wide discounts.

Search for the Switch, for example, and you'll see that it's available from a number of different sellers -- with prices ranging from $308 to $325. However, $308 minus 15% is $261.80, still a pretty good deal on the console. But don't automatically assume it's the best deal, or that Rakuten sellers' starting prices will be the same as retail.

One more note: If you use any of the links below and see that an item is sold out, just search the Rakuten store. You may be able to find it from another seller for the same price or just a little higher. Also, if a seller has their own promo code listed, try that as well as SAVE15. You might end up with a discount that's even higher than 15%.

Angela Lang/CNET Yep, this phone originally sold for $800. Here at $450 (plus tax), it's just about the best deal to date on a nonrefurbished model. Interestingly, Best Buy is offering it at $300, but that requires activation with Verizon, meaning you might be roped into an expensive service agreement. Note that the Pixel 4 is coming soon. Read Google Pixel 3 review

Dan Ackerman/CNET Nintendo quietly released an upgraded Nintendo Switch last month, the big news being an updated processor that provides better battery life. How much better? In CNET's tests, the V2 lasted nearly 90 minutes longer. Although this has an artificially inflated starting price, the post-code price still makes this one of the best V2 deals so far. Read about the Nintendo Switch V2

Selling under its original name, the Google Home Hub, this 5.5-inch smart display is an excellent choice for folks who don't want a built-in camera (which you'll find in the likes of Amazon's similar Echo Show 5). Here you can use the seller's code, GG10, or the site-wide code -- the final price should be the same. Read Google Home Hub review

The Beats Solo3 Wireless offers both wired and wireless operation and is definitely more appealing at this price than it was at $300 back in 2016. They typically run around $180 now, but this deal nets you one of the best deals to date. Take note, however, that while they're classified as new and have a full manufacturer's warranty, Read Beats Solo3 Wireless review

Have you found any other great deals in Rakuten's site-wide sale? Talk 'em up in the comments!

