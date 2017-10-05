Single motherhood is hard enough, but raising a superhero? Leagues harder.

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode season of "Raising Dion," a one-hour drama based on a short film and comic book by Dennis Liu, the streaming service announced on Thursday. (You can download the comic's first issue for free.)

Nicole Reese is an African-American single mom left to raise her son Dion alone after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan, also an executive producer). She's not one of those moms with no clue about her child's secret powers; she actually works with him to refine and hone them. And he has plenty. In the short film, Dion can make his cereal float, teleport himself from one part of the house to the other, and turn invisible.

But he's still a kid. "How come my poop's not invisible?" he asks his mom in one scene.

"More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view," Liu said in a statement. "And my hope with 'Raising Dion' is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry."

No date has been announced for the show's premiere.