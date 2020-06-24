Raise your Zoom or vlogging game with this lavalier microphone for $18

Galvanox

Modern phones can capture gorgeous-looking video, but they're not too great at audio. That's because built-in microphones are tiny and tend to pick up lots of ambient noise, rather than just your voice. That's not ideal if you're on a Zoom call or trying to become a TikTok star.

An easy, inexpensive solution: a lavalier microphone, one that clips to your clothing and better isolates your voice. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the with promo code CNETLAV. You can also get a Lightning version (for iPhones and iPads) for $19.99 with the same code.

All you do is plug the mic into your phone or laptop, then clip it to your front, ideally somewhere just above chest level. It has a 5-foot cord, which should provide enough slack for a tripod setup or the like.

And that's about it. I have no first-hand experience with this, but I can tell you that just about any lav mic is going to afford a huge improvement over a built-in mic. (It's like the difference between built-in TV speakers and a soundbar, but for recording.) Thankfully, you don't have to spend much to enjoy that improvement.

Your thoughts?

Five great free movies you can stream right now

Warner Bros.

If your thoughts were, "Rick, must be a pretty slow deal-day," you're right. So I thought I'd share a few free-movie recommendations, because why not?

Captain Fantastic (free on Kanopy): This is such a charming little movie, but with a story you can't help discussing afterward. Are we too wired? Too disconnected from nature? (Also: "Am I doing a terrible job raising my kids?")

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs ( ): Arguably one of the most underrated animated movies ever, Cloudy is absolutely hilarious -- and family friendly to boot. You wouldn't think a slim children's book could expand into a genuinely great 90-minute movie, but here you go.

Contact ( ): Based on the eponymous Carl Sagan book, this is a movie that deserves to be seen in a theater on a big screen with big sound. If you don't have a suitable setup at home, at least wear headphones.

Just Mercy ( , and elsewhere): I just watched this last night with my family, and we were all riveted -- and infuriated. If you want some insight into what's happening across the country right now, this sheds a lot of light. It's also just a flat-out terrific movie.

The Prestige ( ): Christopher Nolan brings his twisty-turny finest to this story of rival stage magicians in turn-of-the-century London. That may not sound especially interesting, but trust me: It's awesome. (And here's a bonus for Nolan fans: You can watch Memento ad-free on Kanopy.)

Have you found any other free movies worth recommending? Shout 'em out in the comments!

