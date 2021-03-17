Raise your stud-finding game with this 4-in-1 Tacklife model for $20 (save $11)

Tacklife

No toolbox is complete without a stud finder (insert obligatory "Ay, you're lookin' at him!" joke here). The last one I bought was a sad, finicky thing with a couple of LEDs. Time for an upgrade.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 3FWUZ79G. Regular price: $31.

And what an upgrade this is. Tacklife's stud finder has a backlit LCD that shows all manner of information, such as signal strength, detection depth and type of material detected. Speaking of material, the tool can detect not only wood, but also ferrous metal and electrical wire.

That's only three things; the fourth option here is a "deep" wood scan, which can penetrate up to 1.5 inches, versus the "exact" scan, which gets you to 0.75 inch.

The device runs on a 9-volt battery (included) and comes with a carrying case and two-year warranty. I haven't tried one of these myself, but other Tacklife tools I've used have been rock solid.

To me this is a no-brainer buy, either for yourself or to get your Father's Day shopping done early.

Epic Fitness Speaking of must-have items, I think any home gym would benefit from a floor mat like this one. It consists of six interlocking tiles, each made from high-density foam and measuring half an inch thick. Great for weights, yoga, HIIT and all that good stuff.

Homever Amazon seller: C'eitura Store Price: $12.49 with 10%-off coupon and promo code LYFTAQKV Another essential, this kitchen scale offers a spacious 9x6-inch surface and supports five different units of measurement. What's so essential about it? Chefs will tell you the importance of weighing certain ingredients (like flour), not just measuring them.

