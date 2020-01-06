Ninja

A good blender is a kitchen essential. But how much must you pay to get a good one? Are we talking $400-plus for the likes of Vitamix? Or $200 for a premium Ninja model?

It's a bit of a trick question, because today only, you can get a premium Ninja model for just $100: Best Buy has the Ninja Chef CT810 10-speed blender for $99.99. Regular price: $199.99.

The CT810 employs a powerful 1,500-watt motor, which should be more than ample for crushing ice. It features a 72-ounce pitcher, large enough to accommodate a considerable amount of soup, smoothie, salsa, ice cream or the like. It has a preset dial to accommodate those and other blends, and of course there's a pulse option as well.

You also get a tamper to help push ingredients into the blades and a 24-ounce plastic tumbler so you can take a smoothie on the go.

There are surprisingly few user reviews to be found for this model at Best Buy or Amazon, but the dozen or so I found are all overwhelmingly positive. Google's 100-plus reviews culled from other sources average out to 4.2 stars.

Take note that this blender will not turn cold ingredients into hot soup, which is much-touted Vitamix feature. So you'll have to take the extra step of pouring your puree into a pot and then heating it up.

Assuming you can live with that, I think a $200 blender for $100 is definitely worth a look. Your thoughts?

Read more: The best blenders for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Five things to think about when buying a blender

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.