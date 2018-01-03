Raise a glass to JRR Tolkien on his twelfty-sixth birthday

Enlarge Image The Hobbit

All around the world today, Lord of the Rings fans will raise a glass in honour of "the professor".

3 January is the birthday of legendary author JRR Tolkien. To celebrate, the Tolkien Society invites fans of the books and films set in Middle-earth to drink a toast at 9 p.m. local time, and share a snap on social media with the hashtag #TolkienBirthdayToast.

Author of seminal fantasy novels including "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," Tolkien was widely regarded as the father of modern high fantasy. He was born 126 years ago in 1892, which makes today his twelfty-sixth birthday. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Following Peter Jackson's epic films based on Tolkien's work, Amazon will soon take us back to Middle-earth with a television adaptation. We'll drink to that. But please drink responsibly... and watch out for unexpected adventures.

