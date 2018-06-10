Rage 2 coming spring 2019: Watch the gameplay trailer here

Bethesda/Screenshot by CNET

Rage 2, an open-world first-person shooter, has been officially unveiled on stage at Bethesda's press conference at the E3 gaming show.

It's a sequel to the 2011 original. Like that title, the new installment mixes frenetic gun combat and "drive anything" combat racing -- think Mad Max meets Doom, or Bulletstorm crossed with Far Cry.

Musician Andrew WK kicked off the announcement with a full-length song. In kicking off the unveiling, Bethesda Global Senior Vice President Pete Hines joked that they were following up on the original reveal from Walmart Canada -- making reference to last month's leak that tipped the existence of the game.

Rage 2 is slated to be released in the spring of 2019.

This is a developing story. Watch the Bethesda press conference here for real-time updates.

