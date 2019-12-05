Race back to your childhood with an Anki Overdrive Starter Kit for $38

Ian Knighton/CNET

There's something warm and nostalgic about the image of a slot-car racetrack winding its way around your living room during the holidays. For years, such racing sets were a staple holiday gift for kids (and kids at heart). In recent years, such toys seem to have lost some of their allure compared to an Xbox or PS4, but robotics toy company Anki tried to reinvigorate living room racing with its Overdrive racetrack system. Overdrive is slotless race cars you control -- and discharge car-stopping weapons -- from a mobile app on your phone. Originally priced at $100, you can now get the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit for $37.49.

That's just one a slew of Overdrive kits, track add-ons, and other accessories from eBay vendor TechRabbit. There's also a Fast & Furious Edition Starter kit for $45, and any number of other goodies, like a Overdrive Supertruck X-52 Ice for $20, down from $61. (In the Overdrive universe, Supertrucks have special abilities when racing.) Here's a list of all the Overdrive deals at TechRabbit right now.

Keep in mind that this is something of a clearance sale. Anki, maker of both the Overdrive tracks and those adorable little mini-robots like Cosmo and Vector, shut down in May of 2019, so there will be no new editions or software updates coming for Overdrive products.

And while these prices are good, Amazon's Overdrive inventory is priced competitively. Amazon has the Overdrive starter kit for $47 (compared to $37.49 at TechRabbit) but manages to match TechRabbit's price on the Fast & Furious Start Kit. TechRabbit seems a few dollars cheaper than Amazon for most of the accessories. So the prices are good, but not quite doorbusters.

So if you have always wanted to get your hands on some slotless app-controlled race cars, opportunity is revving its engine.

Now playing: Watch this: Anki Overdrive gets a Fast & Furious upgrade

