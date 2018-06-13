The furry, little raccoon that mesmerized the internet with a Mission: Impossible-style stunt is safe and sound as of early Wednesday morning.
The raccoon started to climb the 20-plus story UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday, pulling a regular Tom Cruise with nearly vertical climbing abilities. Workers in the office building, whose windows are sealed shut, worried as the critter scuttled past their offices and rested on window ledges. They couldn't help, but they could share photos online.
And raccoons may be nuisances but, gosh, they're cute.
The headquarters for Minnesota Public Radio is just across the street, and workers there hashtagged the creature #MPRraccoon, which became Twitter's No. 1 hashtag on Tuesday. Even people far away from the unfolding drama, such as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, worried. Would the raccoon slip? Stumble? Give up and starve? Be swooped up by a nearby nesting falcon?
On Wednesday morning, everyone watching the drama could breathe again. The raccoon was safely lured into a cat food-baited trap and taken off the building. It will be released "somewhere safe," wildlife management employees said.
Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.