R-Pur Nano mask at CES 2019 helps two-wheeled commuters breath easier

Josh Goldman/CNET

Cycling to work, or jogging within a city exposes you to exhaust from cars, buses and trucks. Over time this exposure can make it hard to breathe and lead to asthma or even more serious respiratory conditions. The World Health Organization estimates that 4.2 million people die every year from exposure to air pollution.

The French company R-Pur at CES Unveiled wants to tackle part of the problem with an anti-pollution mask aimed at runners, cyclists and bikers. The R-Pur Nano mask filters toxic particles, pollen, viruses, bacteria and the fine particles found in diesel exhaust.

The R-Pur Nano has three parts. The first is the actual filter, which removes very fine particles and nanoparticles (50-nanometers) that can cause serious health problems. R-Pur's filter exceeds all European standards for particle masks of this type.

Next, is the mask, which holds the filter. It actually looks stylish and comfortable. The navy blue version has a preppy anchor pattern, giving off a Brooks Brothers vibe. I'm sure a particle mask has never been described that way before.

The R-Pur Nano mask is lightweight and can be worn under any type of motorcycle or bike helmet. The front has an extraction valve to let hot air out fast when you're exerting yourself running or cycling.

Claire Reilly/CNET

The mask attaches by two straps: one worn high around the crown of your head, the other worn at the top of your neck. Only time will tell how wearing it every day will feel, but it seems like the R-Pur Nano would be more comfortable than a disposable particle mask with elastic bands.

A representative for R-Pur showed us a new prototype of the Nano mask that lights up with different colors. As the mask moves through the air, colors reflect the air quality. For example, it might glow green if the air is good, or red if it's bad.

The third part of the R-Pur Nano is the company's app that tracks wear and tear on the filter. An algorithm determines when it's time to replace your filter. Depending on your use, a filter can last between 5 and 12 weeks.

The R-Pur Nano is currently available in Europe for 170 euros, which converts roughly to $200, £150, AU$275. It will be available to order in the US later this year. Extra filters cost 78 euros.

Now playing: Watch this: CES 2019: What tech to expect

CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.