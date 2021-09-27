R. Kelly convicted of racketeering conspiracy in sex trafficking trial

Getty

A federal jury in New York on Monday found R&B artist R. Kelly guilty of racketeering conspiracy, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kelly was on trial for sex trafficking.

A jury deliberated for two days. The charges stemmed from accusations the singer had inappropriate relationships with minors, and that his managers and aides helped him meet girls and keep them "obedient and quiet," the Associated Press reported.

The conviction marks a culmination of the #MuteRKelly campaign, aimed at encouraging people to protest his music and performances, which arose in 2018. It's also one of the highest profile convictions in the #MeToo era, which has seen a number of figures in entertainment, politics and elsewhere face consequences for their abusive and destructive behavior.

A Lifetime documentary in January 2019, Surviving R. Kelly, surfaced new testimonials about his alleged predation of young black women.

Kelly was acquitted in a child pornography case in 2008 and has settled numerous lawsuits. He's still facing several other charges in Chicago, including alleged sexual abuse and fixing his 2008 trial, the Chicago Tribune reported. He also faces charges of solicitation in Minnesota.

The law firm representing Kelly didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Addressing a crowd after the verdict, Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick said, "I'm sure we'll be appealing."

Speaking outside the courthouse, Gloria Allred, who represented several of Kelly's accusers, referenced how long it took to get a conviction saying, "We understand that justice moves at a glacial pace," The New York Times reported. Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced May 4, according to the Times. He could get 10 years to life in prison, according to NPR.

The controversy over Kelly had ripple effects on the music and streaming services business. In 2018 when a wave of backlash against R. Kelly crested, Spotify initiated a hateful conduct policy. The music-streaming service said it would remove songs or artists from its service or bury them without any promotion, like banning them from playlists, based on "hateful conduct." Though R. Kelly wasn't the sole trigger for the rule, his was the best-known music that fell under the policy.

But Spotify faced criticism about the new policy. As the biggest subscription music service in the world, some called it out for potentially determining the success or failure of artists' careers based on enforcement decisions made behind closed doors without a process for appeal. And the rule was also criticized for seeming racial bias. The artists known to be affected by the new policy were Black, while many white musical artists, some of them revered as icons, faced allegations of violence or abuse in their pasts without any repercussions on Spotify.

Within a month of announcing it, Spotify backtracked on the policy, saying it would continue to crack down on hateful content itself but would move away from a policy around artist conduct.

CNET reporter Joan E. Solsman contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.